Manish Sisodia inaugurates 35th Garden Tourism Festival

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated the 35th Garden Tourism Festival, being organised in the Garden of Five Senses by the Delhi government.

The three-day festival will continue till 9pm, Sunday, February 19.

"This is a very prestigious annual garden festival for the people of Delhi. The beauty of Garden of Five Senses is further enhanced during this annual garden festival when plants from the world over are showcased here," Sisodia said while inaugurating the festival.

The main objective of the festival is to make Delhi green and to spread awareness about the environment among the people. Sisodia interacted with the environment enthusiasts at the fest and visited the stalls that showcased a variety of plants from the country and abroad.

Maple Leaf from Canada, Iris from France, Cornflower from Germany, Tulip from Turkey, Chamomile from Russia, Lily from Italy, and many other flowers will be the centre of attraction, an official statement said.

For the past 33 years, the festival has been held every year in the spring season. This year the Garden of Five Senses has been decorated as the 'Garden of Unity' for G20 by the Delhi Government's tourism department, it said.

"After a break of two years, this festival is being organised with high fervour again. If one is a nature lover or an environment enthusiast, then this is a place to be for them during the spring season. The government will be adding more features to the Garden of Five Senses and will make it an international festival," said the Deputy CM.

It is to be noted that this year, to attract visitors and instil interest in nature, various topiary shapes of birds and animals have been put on display. Spread over 20 acres of lush green area, with hundreds of species of plants and flowers present; this garden will become a centre of attraction for a large number of people, an official statement said.

To create an interactive platform for environmentalists and citizens, this festival will host a variety of competitions. Along with cultural programs, food stalls from different states of the country have also been set up at the festival. This will provide an immersive experience to the visitors, it said.

The fest is being organised from 11 am to 9 pm, and the government has also started a free shuttle service from Saket metro station to Garden of 5 senses.

This year, about 300 varieties of plants and flowers from abroad will be displayed at the garden festival. Additionally, terrariums, topiary, potted plants, leaves, medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, cut flowers, and nursery stalls will also be displayed.

