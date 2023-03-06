Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20 in Delhi excise policy case

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the case pertaining to Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day CBI custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

The CBI last week arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.Mr Sisodia, 51, has said in this bail petition that he was being asked the same questions over and over, and that was causing him mental harassment. The CBI, on its part, has said that Mr Sisodia had been uncooperative and evasive during the questioning. They also cited time lost in his medical examination and the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea.