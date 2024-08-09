Manish Sisodia Walks out of Tihar Jail After 17 Months As SC Grants Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Case (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India today. Sisodia, who had been incarcerated in Tihar Jail for 17 months, was released following the court's decision.

VIDEO | AAP leader Manish Sisodia (@msisodia), granted bail by Supreme Court, walks out of Tihar Jail after 17 months. pic.twitter.com/C9xb2Ao5lE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2024

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan declared that relegating Manish Sisodia to the trial court for bail in these cases would constitute a “travesty of justice.”

The Supreme Court directed Manish Sisodia to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties, surrender his passport, and report twice a week, specifically on Mondays and Thursdays, to the Investigating Officer. The court also instructed him not to attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. The apex court had reserved its order in the case on August 6.