Manmohan Singh Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrates Congress Leader's 92nd Birthday with Warm Wishes

In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who turns 92 today, September 26.He said on X, "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." Singh was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014 and was the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar extended his wishes to Singh as well, he wrote "Warmest wishes to respected Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness. "Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan , Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014. Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.


