Manmohan Singh Death: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi to Allocate Space for Tomb

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. He breathed his last at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. His funeral will be held with state honours on Saturday, December 28, 2024, in Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate a site for Dr. Manmohan Singh's memorial as a tribute to his contributions to the nation. In an appeal made through a phone call and a formal letter, Kharge expressed that cremating Dr. Singh and building his samadhi would be a fitting homage to his legacy.

Last Rites and Public Tributes

Dr. Manmohan Singh's body will be kept at the Congress headquarters on Saturday morning for the public to pay their final respects. Leaders and citizens alike will have an opportunity to bid farewell to the former Prime Minister. Today, prominent figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others, visited Dr. Singh's residence to pay their tributes.

About Manmohan Singh

Paying homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Modi described his demise as a monumental loss for the country. Reflecting on his legacy, Modi hailed him as a kind-hearted individual, an accomplished economist, and a visionary leader who ushered India into a new era of economic reforms. Dr. Manmohan Singh's unparalleled contributions to India's development, both as a renowned economist and a two-term Prime Minister, will forever be remembered. His commitment to the nation and his calm, thoughtful leadership leave an indelible mark on Indian history.