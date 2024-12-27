Manmohan Singh Dies: Assam Govt Announces 7-Day State Mourning From December 26 to January 1

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, December 27, announced a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The two-term PM breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

The Assam CM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "As a mark of respect to Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, Govt of Assam will be observing a 7 Day State Mourning from 26 Dec 2024 to 1 Jan 2025."

— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 27, 2024

"The National Flag will fly at half mast in all Govt buildings and all official entertainment programmes stand cancelled," said CM.

All state government programmes scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, and the union cabinet will meet to mourn Singh’s death. Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning period has been announced in Karnataka after the demise of Manmohan Singh. A government holiday has been declared on 27 December.

The Telangana government has also declared a holiday on Friday for government offices and educational institutions. The state government has declared a mourning period of seven days. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has also cancelled all her government programmes.