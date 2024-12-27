Dr. Manmohan Singh Death: Will Schools, Colleges, Banks and Govt Offices Be Closed Today?

The Karnataka government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and offices today after former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 27. The central government has declared a seven-day mourning period as a mark of respect for the late leader. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no official entertainment events will take place. The Congress Party has also cancelled all programmes, including its Foundation Day celebrations scheduled for December 28, with activities set to resume on January 3, 2025.

Soon after the announcement of government holiday in Karnataka, there were speculations about whether there will be a school and bank holiday in other states as well. All the government programs will be cancelled on Friday and Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 11 am today, reported Economic Times citing sources. Dr Manmohan Singh's health had been a concern for some time, and he was receiving treatment for “age-related medical conditions.”

According to a statement from AIIMS, he experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December. Following the Congress leader's demise, the government has announced that all scheduled programmes for tomorrow will be cancelled, and a period of national mourning lasting seven days will be observed. The Union Cabinet is set to convene tomorrow, 27 December, at 11 am to discuss further arrangements, and Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.



