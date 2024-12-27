Manmohan Singh Dies: Former PM's Mortal Remains To Be Kept at His Delhi Residence For Public Viewing

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's mortal remains will be kept at his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Road, New Delhi, today for the public to offer their condolences. On December 28, his remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters at 8 AM, where Congress workers and the public can pay tribute from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The final journey to the cremation ground will begin from the AICC HQ at 9:30 AM.

Dr. Singh had retired as member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Rajasthan, in February this year. Before this, he represented Assam in the Upper House for six terms since 1991.Showering praise on his last day in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him an “inspirational example”.

“The way Manmohan Singh guided the country for a long time… Whenever our democracy will be mentioned, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will be always remembered,” PM Modi had said.