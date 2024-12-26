Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Former PM of India Dies at 92

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, has passed away at the age of 92. He died after a prolonged illness, having been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a decline in his health. He was taken to the hospital's emergency department around 8 PM.

Singh gained national recognition in 1991 as the Finance Minister in P.V. Narasimha Rao's government, where he played a pivotal role in introducing transformative economic reforms that shaped India's modern economy.

He later served as the Prime Minister of India for two consecutive terms, leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2014. Singh continued to serve as a member of the Rajya Sabha until his retirement in April 2024, marking the end of his long and distinguished career in public service.