Manmohan Singh Passes Away: PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Former PM, Offers Condolences (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and offers condolences to his family

Dr. Manmohan Singh, a distinguished statesman and the architect of India's economic liberalization during the P.V. Narasimha Rao government in the early 1990s, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. A renowned economist, Dr. Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, leaving a lasting legacy on the nation's governance and economic policies.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, announced with deep sorrow the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. According to the hospital, Dr. Singh, who was being treated for age-related medical conditions, experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence on December 26. Despite immediate resuscitative efforts at home and subsequent emergency treatment at AIIMS, he could not be revived. He was declared dead at 9:51 PM, shortly after being brought to the hospital at 8:06 PM.