'Mann ki Baat' inspires, ignites aspirations of people of India: Goa CM

Panaji [Goa], April 30 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the programme inspires and ignites the aspirations of the people of India.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and BJP state president Sadanand Shet joined the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sawant said, "PM Narendra Modi Ji's conversation with the people of India, sharing people's stories that inspire, ignite aspirations of the people of India. The Mann Ki Baat did not remain a one-way conversation, it became a 'Swayam Se Samashti' movement celebrating people's participation."

The Chief Minister said that Goa's stories also appeared in various episodes of Mann Ki Baat which not just gave a platform to the people of Goa but also changed the lives of the individuals.

He further expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Goa and congratulated the Prime Minister for marking the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"Goa's stories also appeared in various episodes of Mann Ki Baat. It not just gave a platform to Goa's people and its culture but also changed the lives of individuals. On behalf of the People of Goa I once again thank and congratulate PM Narendra Modi Ji on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat," he added.

'Mann Ki Baat', which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

