'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast live at 1000 locations in Pune: BJP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Pune City Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagdish Mulik said that the Prime Minister's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast live at 1000 locations in the city on Sunday.

"The program has received immense appreciation from across the country. This Sunday, on the 30th of the month, the program will be broadcast live at 11 am and will cover various events across the country. The pune city will also be participating in this time's 'Mann Ki Baat' and the city bjp decided to broadcast Mann Ki Baat at 1000 locations across the city", Mulik said.

The City BJP chief further said, "Every BJP booth in Pune city will be broadcasting the program live, and various societies, Ganesh mandals and orgzations will also be broadcasting the program. The citizens of Pune are invited to join the programme."

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address will be broadcast today with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world.

It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"[?] is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 's developmental journey," a tweet said India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The research report identified five key themes associated with Mann Ki Baat, cleanliness and station, health, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability.

The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Sources said the party is planning to orgse facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the programme.

The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the valedictory session of the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 on Wednesday, said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in the country.

The event, which was also attended by Union Minister for Railways Ashw Vaishnav and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur marked the release of a stamp and coin commemorating 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Shah said that people had almost forgotten All India Radio due to changing times and different mediums of communication, but Prime Minister connected the young generation through Mann Ki Baat and gave a new lease of life to All India Radio. He said that PM Modi took All India Radio to every home and village of the country.

He said the programme had provided a platform for the expression of the country's positive energy and creative power. He said PM Modi has brought the mantra of democracy to the grassroots through 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

