Mann Ki Baat's popularity indicates PM Modi's contribution towards social causes: Nadda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicates that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed towards social causes.

PM Modi's monthly radio programme which started on October 3, 2014, will reach its 100th episode today as it is set to be aired at 11 am across the country.

"Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes," Nadda said while speaking to .

Ahead of the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which will be aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to join him live at 11:00 am and said that the journey of his radio monthly programme in which he addresses the common people has been "truly special".

The Prime Minister said that during the journey, the "collective spirit" of the people of the country was celebrated.

"Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme will be broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' made brought about a "behavioural change" among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show, Dr Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness, said on Saturday.

Kapoor said that the Prime Minister made conversations with the people on the issues which mattered to the citizens.

"It made a very huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioural change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi made with the people. About 100 crore people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens," he said while speaking to .

The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Sources said the party is planning to orgse facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the programme.

The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor