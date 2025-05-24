Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Clip: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Watch)

A controversial clip allegedly showing Manohar Lal Dhakad, a District Panchayat member from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, in a compromising position with a woman on a public highway has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp public attention and political responses. The footage, reportedly captured on May 13 by a CCTV camera, appears to show Dhakad on a newly constructed 8-lane highway. Dhakad, a resident of Bani village, is a known figure in local governance, and his wife also serves as a member of the Mandsaur District Panchayat.

In response to the viral clip, Mandsaur BJP District President Rajesh Dixit clarified that Dhakad is not a BJP office-bearer and assured that an investigation will be conducted before any action is considered. State BJP spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia reiterated the party’s stance on discipline, stating that appropriate action will be taken if misconduct is confirmed. BJP State President V.D. Sharma also affirmed that Dhakad is not a primary member of the BJP. So far, no official complaint has been filed, and authorities have not registered a case. However, Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh condemned the behavior as highly inappropriate for a public setting. He added that police are working to verify the video’s authenticity and location and will proceed with necessary legal steps accordingly.