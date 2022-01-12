Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting with Tamil Nadu health officials, discusses COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Regional Director of Directorate General of Health Services and other health officials in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and discussed the COVID-19 situation.

"Chaired a meeting with the Regional Director of Directorate General of Health Services, National Centre for Disease Control officers, Deputy Director of DCGI, Regional Head of ICMR and Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Discussed various aspects relating to COVID-19 situation," the minister tweeted.

Mandaviya, who is on a brief visit to the state, earlier in the day, inspected the COVID-19 war room, 108 emergency control centre in Tamil Nadu and praised the local administration for doing "great work" in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

"During my visit to Tamil Nadu, carried out an inspection of control rooms, COVID War Room, 108 control centre, and PSA Oxygen plants established under PM CARES, at DMS Compound Teynampet, Chennai. The local administration is doing great work towards defeating the COVID-19," he tweeted.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

( With inputs from ANI )

