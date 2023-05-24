Mansukh Mandaviya delivers keynote address at World Health Assembly on 'Heal in India and Heal by India'

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the 76th session of the World Health Assembly centered on the theme of 'Health for All' in the presence of Dr Tedros, Director General, World Health Organization and Health Ministers from across the world.

Recounting G20 India's Health priorities of Health Emergency Preparedness, Access to Medical Countermeasures, and Digital Health, Mandaviya said, "The unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic have further served to strengthen the agenda for a more connected world that is prepared to tackle future health challenges."

On the sidelines of the event, the Health Minister also held a meeting with the Iranian Health and Medical Education Minister.

"Productive meeting with Bahram Eynollahi, Minister of Health and Medical Education, Iran on the sidelines of #WHA76 in Geneva. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Iran cooperation in healthcare, pharma, digital health and traditional medicine," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Addressing the World Health Assembly, the Health Minister proposed a Global Medical Countermeasures Platform with distributed manufacturing and R&D through regional networks and the Global Initiative for Digital Health.

Elaborating further, he stated, "The Global Medical Countermeasures Platform aims to ensure equitable access to safe, high-quality, cost-effective medical countermeasures to all the countries."

Underscoring the need to bridge the global digital divide, Mandaviya added, "Global Initiative on Digital Health will facilitate in building consensus on the promotion of Digital Public Goods for customization & democratization of digital tools for the world and particularly for low-and middle-income countries (LMICs)."

He reiterated that "The aim of Global Initiative on Digital Health is to act as an institutional framework and provide an agile & fit for purpose digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies."

Mandaviya also cited the Ni-kshay Platform as an example of innovation and investment in health technologies, reiterating India's commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis leveraging its own mathematical model substantiated by the end-to-end patient care, provider workflows, and digitization of the cascade of care incorporated in the platform.

Commending the World Health Organization for prioritizing the agenda of 'Health for All', Mandaviya said "The theme finds resonance with the theme of G20 India Presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as well as the notion of "Antyodaya" meaning reaching the last person in the last mile."

Highlighting the impact of Covid-19 on the world, The Union Health Minister noted that though the pandemic has indeed taken a toll on our healthcare systems, it is vital to maintain the momentum and work in tandem to translate our vision of 'Health for All' into reality and ensure a healthier tomorrow for the coming generations.

