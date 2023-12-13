Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh kills army jawan ahead of CM's oath ceremony

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another injured following a blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11 am in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station limits when the security personnel were out on an area domination operation, a senior police official was quoted by news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Vishnu Deo Sai will sworn in as the CM of Chhattisgarh in Raipur. Along with Sai, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will take the oath as the deputy CMs.

According to the official statement by Chhattisgarh public relations department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Raipur for Sai's oath ceremony. Apart from him, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of other states will also be present at the event. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur.In the Jagannath temple, he conducted ritualistic worship of Lord Jagannath, Mata Subhadra, and Balaram Ji. Concurrently, Purandar Mishra, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from North Raipur, was in attendance.