Maoist conspiracy case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 8th accused

New Delhi, March 29 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted a supplementary charge sheet at a special court in Visakhapatnam against the eighth accused in a conspiracy case related to radicalisation of vulnerable youth towards Maoist ideology and extension of support to the banned outfit, CPI (Maoist).

The accused identified as Ramakkagiri Chandra has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act by the agency in its first supplementary chargesheet.

A senior NIA officer said that the accused was a state committee member of the Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), a frontal outfit for the CPI (Maoist).

“Chandra was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition provided by the CPI (Maoist),” the officer said.

According to officials, the NIA investigation revealed that Chandra had conspired with the underground leaders of CPI (Maoist) to further the activities of the proscribed outfit.

“As part of the bigger conspiracy hatched by the CPI (Maoist) cadres, he had also constructed a bust of slain Maoist leader S.A. Rauf at Kutigalla village in Andhra Pradesh,” the officer said.

In May 2021, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet in the case, which is known as the Munchingput conspiracy case, naming seven persons as accused.

