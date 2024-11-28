'Mare Ke Dikha': Delhi Metro Fight Over Seat Caught on Camera, Internet Reacts To Viral Video

May it be Mumbai or it be Delhi, getting a seat in public transport is very difficult; many videos of people fighting over seats have gone viral on social media. A similar video from Delhi metro is going viral on social media where a fight erupted between two people over a seat issue.

This viral video was posted by famous X handle Ghar ka Kalesh, in which two people were fighting. As per the video the fight got intense when sitting person said mare ke dikha (Hit me if you can). The standing man came near him and raised his hand in intention of hitting.

Kalesh b/w a Uncle and Young guy inside Delhi metro over seat issues

— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 28, 2024

Internet users are reacting on this viral fighting video. One user said 'welcome to Delhi metro'. Another user said, 'Delhi metro is insane Only thing to avoid this fight is ban delhi metro '.