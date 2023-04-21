Markets abuzz for Eid shopping in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar are bustling with activity as people prepare for the joyous occasion.

There is a sense of relief as the region is currently free from any pandemic-related limitations.

"We are delighted and I want to wish all my brothers Eid Mubarak. I have come here for shopping. It's a time of celebration, and we are excited to indulge in the festive preparations. After years we have seen this kind of excitement in people, because of COVID-19 there were restrictions," a local said.

"Due to rain in the area it has affected the overall sales during the festive season but today people have come for shopping. It's a time of togetherness and happiness, and we are looking forward to the festivities," a shopkeeper said.

People from far-flung areas in Srinagar are flocking to the markets to purchase clothes, sweets, and other festive items, eager to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

"We are determined to celebrate Eid with joy and enthusiasm. There is a rush in the market and people from South Kashmir and North Kashmir have come here for shopping. The administration has all made good arrangements especially deputy commisioner Asad Sahab. Till now everything is going good," another local said.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of Eid celebrations prevails, and people are determined to make the most of the festive occasion. With hopes for better times, the preparations for Eid continue in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the countdown to Eid begins, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the festival with their loved ones.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor