Mass Illness in Delhi: 200 People Fall Sick After Consuming Contaminated 'Kuttu Atta' During Navaratri Celebration

Around 200 individuals in North West Delhi fell ill after consuming 'kuttu atta' (buckwheat flour) during the ongoing Navaratri festival, with complaints of vomiting and stomach pain. These affected individuals are receiving treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The cases were reported from various localities including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar. According to the Delhi Police, the buckwheat flour consumed was purchased from different stores, ruling out a single source of contamination.

The Jahangirpuri Police Station was alerted at 6:10 am today, as numerous people were reporting symptoms after consuming the flour. Dr. Vishesh Yadav, CMO at BJRM Hospital, confirmed that around 150–200 individuals from the affected areas sought emergency medical attention. The police took swift action, informing local vendors, shopkeepers, and residents through beat staff and public announcements.

The Food Department has been notified, and further investigations are underway. Although no formal complaint has been lodged yet, the authorities are actively monitoring the situation.Navratri is one of India's most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, observed with nine days of fasting, devotion, and cultural rituals. Food holds a special significance during this period, as devotees avoid grains, wheat, rice, and lentils, opting instead for vrat-friendly alternatives. Two of the most popular flours used during Navratri fasting are Kuttu ka Aata (buckwheat flour) and Singhara ka Aata (water chestnut flour). These flours are not only gluten-free but also nutrient-rich, making them ideal for fasting recipes like puris, pakoras, and rotis.