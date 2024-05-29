Mass Killing In Madhya Pradesh: Man Hacks To Death 8 Members Of His Family In Chhindwara

A gruesome incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has sent shockwaves through the community. The tragedy struck in the early hours of the morning, shattering the peace of the joint family. Dinesh, aged just 26, reportedly unleashed unimaginable violence, taking the lives of eight family members with an axe. The accused later committed suicide. He hacked to death his wife, mother, sister, brother, sister-in-law and three minor children of his brother.

A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself.



"The incident took place at about 2.30 am. A person identified as Dinesh, 26, who was mentally unstable,…

Later, he also attacked the son of his uncle. He fled from the spot towards the jungle. The Police was informed, and a search operation was launched. During the search operation, his body was found hanging from a tree. The reason behind the incident was not clear yet. Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police (SP), rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters. Police were conducting a probe into the incident.


