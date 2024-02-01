Mass marriage fraud unearthed in UP's Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 1 In a shocking revelation, an alleged scam has come to light in Ballia regarding the Uttar Pradesh government's community wedding scheme, the police said.

A man who came to witness the community wedding, alleged that he was made to pose as a groom in exchange of Rs 2,000 to 3,000.

Bablu, a resident of Ballia, said that he went as a spectator at the community programme on January 25.

However, he alleged he was later told to pose as a groom in exchange of money.

He also said that the programme co-ordinators made other men to pose as grooms.

The scandal erupted when a video surfaced, exposing brides garlanding themselves.

Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the allocated funds for beneficiaries have not been disbursed as intended.

An immediate investigation has been launched and an FIR has been registered against nine individuals, including the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) of Social Welfare Department.

