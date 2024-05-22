Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Jharkhand: 2,196 Birds Culled at Ranchi's State Run Poultry Farm

The Jharkhand government has issued an alert following the detection of bird flu cases at a state-run poultry farm in Ranchi, according to an official statement on Wednesday. A total of 2,196 birds were culled to contain the outbreak. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1, which primarily affects poultry such as chickens, ducks, and geese, is caused by a specific type of influenza virus.

The symptoms of H5N1 closely resemble those of other viral respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention and possible hospitalization include persistent high fever, difficulty in breathing, rapid breathing, severe or persistent vomiting, dehydration, low blood pressure, worsening of pre-existing conditions like asthma or diabetes, chest pain, low oxygen levels, bluish discoloration of the face and lips, confusion, or disorientation.

Also Read: Bird Flu in US Cows: WHO Warns 'Extremely High' Mortality Rate in Humans As H5N1 Spreads to Milk

Anyone experiencing these severe symptoms should promptly see a doctor, as early administration of antiviral medications can be effective. Over-the-counter medications such as antibiotics and steroids are not recommended, as antibiotics do not work against viral infections like H5N1. Severe complications from H5N1 can include pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which may necessitate mechanical ventilation. It is crucial to differentiate H5N1 from bacterial infections through laboratory tests, as their treatments differ. To prevent H5N1 infection, avoid handling visibly sick birds and follow precautions similar to those for COVID-19.

