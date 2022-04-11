Massive blast at a chemical company in Gujarat; 6 workers dead

A huge explosion took place at a chemical company in Bharuch city of Gujarat on Sunday night. So far, six workers have been killed in the blast. While a worker is missing. Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident and are currently searching for the missing worker.

According to the information received, a sudden explosion took place at the chemical company Om Organic in Bharuch late on Sunday night. The sound of the blast sent shockwaves through the area. After the locals reached the spot, it was noticed that 6 workers died on the spot. After some time, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Lina Patil also inspected the spot. The workers who died in the accident were working near the reactor, informed Patil.

Meanwhile, police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy and further investigation is underway

In Bharuch, there have been several previous blasts at chemical companies. On February 23, 2021, 24 people were injured in an explosion at a chemical company in GIDC.