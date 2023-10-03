Massive earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology pinned the epicentre of the earthquake to Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement. The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). There are reports that tremors were felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha as well.