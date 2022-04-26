Massive fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi
New Delhi, April 26 A major fire has broken out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the national capital, a Fire Department official said on Tuesday.
The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.
The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, have enveloped the whole area. More details are awaited.
