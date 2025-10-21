Massive fire breaks out at dye factory in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Oct 21 A massive fire broke out at a dye factory in Khardah of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire spread rapidly due to the storage of chemicals inside the factory. Explosions were also heard one after another from the spot.

The fire also engulfed a nearby T-shirt making factory.

About 20 fire engines are at the spot fighting hard to bring the situation under control.

However, according to reports, the source of the fire has not yet been reached by the firefighters.

It was unclear whether any workers were trapped inside.

The cause of fire is still not known.

More details were awaited.

According to police sources, the fire broke out at around 4 30 a.m.

The entire area over Ishwaripur in Khardah was covered in black smoke as flames rose from the dye factory. The police and fire brigade were immediately informed. Realising the seriousness of the situation, about 20 fire engines reached the scene.

"Since it is a dye factory, there are a lot of chemicals in stock. As a result, the fire spread quickly. The neighbouring T-shirt making factory has also caught fire. Explosions were heard from inside the factory. A huge contingent of policemen is at the spot," said a senior police officer of Khardah police.

The Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Murli Dhar has already reached the spot.

A fire brigade official said, "The fire broke out inside. The fire in the nearby T-shirt making factory will be brought under control soon. However, it will take some time to control the fire in the dye factory. We have not yet been able to know whether anyone was inside the factory."

The residents of the area were in panic after the massive fire. However, unless the fire is doused, it is not possible to know what caused the blaze, said the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor