Massive Fire Breaks Out at Under-construction RRTS Station in UP's Meerut (Watch Video)

A massive fire has erupted at an under-construction Delhi-Meerut RRTS station within the Pallavpuram Police Station limits in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighters are currently on the scene attempting to extinguish the flames. Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the blaze engulfing the RRTS station. Efforts are underway to control the fire, with fire tenders seen maneuvering to reach the elevated platform of the station.

#WATCH | Meerut: A fire broke out in an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits. Fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/wRdp2NcnID — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2024

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) aims to enhance connectivity between the two cities and is part of several ongoing projects. Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Namo Bharat train on a 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS.

He also announced plans for similar services to connect various cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The completion of the full 82-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is anticipated within the next one and a half years, with the PM expressing intent to inaugurate it.

The reason behind the fire remains unknown at present. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. Further details are awaited.