Massive python hitches ride to Taj Mahal on e-rickshaw!

Agra, July 27 A tourist was shocked when he sighted an eight-foot-long Indian Rock python perched happily in the battery panel of an e-rickshaw parked outside Hotel Taj Khema (Uttar Pradesh Tourism) near Taj Mahal East Gate in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a hotel official said.

The panic drew the attention of the hotel staff, who promptly informed the Wildlife SOS experts, who rescued the snake, currently under observation.

The official added, "The long Indian Rock python was found slithering across the ADA (Agra Development Authority) e-rickshaw parking lot at Hotel Taj Khema (UP Tourism) near Taj Mahal East Gate, Tajganj, Agra."

A two-member team from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit was promptly at the location.

Upon arriving, the team found that the python had slithered into the battery panel of an ADA e-rickshaw in its attempt to seek shelter from the rains. The e-rickshaws are used to transport tourists to and from the Taj Mahal.

Utilising all the necessary equipment, the Wildlife SOS team opened the battery panel and removed the battery before transferring the massive reptile into a transportation carrier.

The python is currently under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat once deemed fit.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "While pythons are non-venomous snakes, they must be handled with the utmost caution as they may bite if feeling threatened. Our rescue team is thoroughly trained in handling such sensitive rescues with the

utmost caution."

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "The number of snakes found in odd locations significantly increases with the onset of rains. This is because reptiles seek dry and cool places for shelter. We are thankful to the staff of Taj Khema hotel who acted out of concern for the python and contacted the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and Wildlife SOS immediately."

In another incident, the NGO rescued a six-foot-long Indian Rock python from a roadside drain in Sikandra.

An Indian Wolf snake was also rescued from the Little Genius Public School on Shashtripuram. Agra.

