Massive Traffic Jam at Noida-Delhi Border Due to Farmer Protest: Check Advisory, Route Diversions and Other Details Here

Traffic congestion has surged in several parts of Delhi and Noida due to ongoing farmer protests against land acquisition policies. The demonstrations, organized by farmers' groups, aimed to march towards Parliament to voice their grievances regarding land acquisition issues. However, Delhi Police have refused entry permissions, resulting in tightened security measures along the city's borders. The Delhi-Noida expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles as a consequence.

To manage the situation, authorities have ramped up security, particularly at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, anticipating a substantial protest turnout. Traffic arrangements have been put in place, with commuters advised to avoid specific routes to minimize disruptions.

A senior police official, speaking to Press Trust of India, emphasized the implementation of heavy security measures at various entry points along Delhi's borders to maintain law and order. Additional security forces, including paramilitary units, have been deployed, accompanied by checkpoints and barricades at border areas connecting Delhi with neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Traffic snarls at Delhi-Noida, Chilla border as security is heightened, in view of the farmers' protest march pic.twitter.com/Kr3jnpsFpI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Ahead of planned protests in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC for Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, the Noida police have issued a traffic advisory cautioning against route diversions due to the farmers' agitation.

The farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, advocating for increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for land acquired by local authorities.

Noida Traffic Advisory: As per the Noida Police Traffic Advisory, traffic restrictions will be enforced from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 to Sector 06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk. Diversions are planned at various intersections, including Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, and Sector 8.10.11.12 Chowk, Harola Chowk. Alternative routes have been recommended to ease traffic congestion, with emergency vehicles directed to safe routes.

The general public has been informed about a proposed march to Delhi on 08.02.2024, led by the United Kisan Morcha, regarding farmers' issues. Traffic will be completely restricted along certain routes, necessitating diversions as per requirements. Drivers are urged to follow alternative routes to reach their destinations smoothly.

In light of the protest, traffic diversions have been outlined as follows: