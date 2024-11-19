Mathura Road Accident: 3 Students Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Bus Hits Motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (November 19, 2024): At least three students were killed and one critically injured when a private bus collided with their motorcycle in Mathura on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Magorra Thana area, near Jajampatti crossing, which falls under the jurisdiction of Magorra police station. According to reports, the bus was coming from Mathura when it struck the students' bike.

VIDEO | "One who was critically injured is undergoing treatment and three others were brought dead, they have been identified. The injured has been referred to medical college," says Dr. Aman Kumar, District Hospital, Mathura. pic.twitter.com/sseZxP1tbg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2024

The three students were pronounced dead at the scene, while the critically injured youth was rushed to Bharatpur hospital for treatment.

Dr. Aman Kumar from the District Hospital in Mathura confirmed the deaths, saying, "The three students were brought dead, and the critically injured one has been referred to a medical college for further treatment."