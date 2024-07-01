Mathura Water Tank Collapse: District Magistrate Forms Four-Member Panel To Investigate Accident

The Mathura district administration has initiated an investigation into the collapse of an overhead water tank that claimed two lives and injured 11 others. The administration has formed a four-member committee, led by the additional district magistrate, to examine the incident and submit a report within a week.According to officials, the tragedy occurred on Sunday in the densely populated Krishna Vihar area. Victims were buried under the debris of the collapsed structure.

The committee includes executive engineers from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, the public works department, and the Vrindavan Nagar Nigam. Upon receiving the report, District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh will forward recommendations for action against those found responsible. Singh stated that the water tank, built by the Jal Nigam, was completed in 2021 at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kumar Pandey told ANI, “This incident occurred in the Krishna Vihar area where a 250kL tank collapsed due to excess rain Rescue teams of the district reached the spot immediately and rescue operation began immediately The District Magistrate and I immediately called the NDRF and SDRF teams as well. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital. We are still looking for people in the rubble to check for anyone trapped. No one is missing but we are still looking in case there are any other unknown persons” The DM said that the water tank was completed in 2021, and its collapse in just three years will be investigated.

