Matrimonial Fraud: Bengaluru woman duped of cash, gold worth over Rs 18L in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 A 39-year-old woman from Bengaluru fell victim to a fraud in Delhi, as she was duped of her valuables and cash by a man she met on a matrimonial website, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman identified as Vijay Laxmi, who works as a cabin crew member in an airline, said that when she came to meet the accused in Delhi, he fled away with her gold jewellery worth Rs 18 lakhs, Rs 15,000 cash and even withdrew Rs 58,000 from her ATM cards.

The incident occurred on May 7.

According to the FIR accessed by , she got in touch with one Anshul Jain through matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com 15 days before she met him.

"We started talking on WhatsApp. He introduced himself as a businessman in NCR and expressed his desire to marry me. Three days ago, he invited me to Delhi to meet his family at a wedding function. He asked me to bring appropriate dresses and jewellery," she said in her complaint.

On May 7, she reached Delhi, and Jain came to pick her up at T-2 IGI airport in his orange Tata Punch car. "We went to the Aerocity food court and had some snacks. After that, when we returned to the car, he told me that something seemed wrong with the car's tyre and asked me to get out and check. As soon as I stepped out of the car, he sped away, taking my valuables," the FIR read.

Laxmi alleged that Jain took away 300 gms of gold jewellery, her phone, three ATMs, Rs 15,000 cash and her airline Airport Entry Card (AEP). After that he transferred Rs 40,000 in four transactions from Canara Bank and Rs 18,000 from ICICI bank.

"I am a cabin crew member in an airline. Now I don't have a single ID or my mobile phone. Jain deceived and cheated me, fraudulently taking away the aforementioned items," the FIR added.

