Matter of pride that govt institute is giving stiff competition to private: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government institute is giving stiff competition to private institutions and called it a matter of "pride".

"A government institute doing commercial business is a big challenge. Despite several restrictions, it is giving stiff competition to private companies which is a matter of pride," Bommai said.

Lauding Marketing Communication and Advertising Limited (MCA) on its golden jubilee, he said that It is not an easy feat for government-run advertising limited to complete 50 years facing tough competition from the private players.

"Lots of changes have taken place in the country in the last 50 years. Several changes too have been witnessed in the State in different fields. Despite this, growing by leaps and bounds by maintaining identity is a big achievement," Bommai further said.

He recalled the significant marketing activities carried out by MCA and mentioned that Global Investors Meet was prominent as it attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs 9 lakh crore.

On the occasion, a new logo of the MCA, a memoir and a special postal cover were unveiled.

"I have a close relationship with the MCA. I have got many creative advertisements prepared by MCA while I was Water Resources Minister, Home Minister, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the B.S.Yediyurappa Government. I expect a lot of creativity from you".

Recalling the changes post-Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation in 1990, he said, "The working style and types of the government also changed. The percentage of private in the government sectors increased. Confidence in private companies increases when things don't work properly in the system."

Former CM B S Yediyurappa, Ministers, Murgesh Nirani and CC Patil, MCA chairman Karigowda and others were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

