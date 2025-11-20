Mau Accident: 3 Women Killed, 7 Others Injured After Govt Bus Collides With e-Rickshaw in Dashai Pokhra

At least three were killed and seven others were seriously injured after an uncontrolled government bus collided with an e-rickshaw at the Sheetla Mandir turn in the Dakshin Tola police station area in Dashai Pokhra of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 20.

Three people travelling in the e-rickshaw were killed, while seven others were seriously injured. The injured were taken to the district hospital, where the condition of three is reported to be critical.

Mau, Uttar Pradesh: Three women were killed and seven others injured after a government bus collided with an e-rickshaw in Dashai Pokhra.



District Magistrate Praveen Mishra says, "Three people from the e-rickshaw died on the spot, and several others, including children, were…"

"Three people from the e-rickshaw died on the spot, and several others, including children, were seriously injured. Some of the children are being treated in the local hospital, and if required, we will refer them to higher medical facilities. The injured are receiving proper medical care," District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Mishra.

The e-rickshaw was crossing the road when the speeding bus coming from the opposite direction hit it. The impact was so severe that Mahjabeen, wife of Rafiq Ahmed, Noori, wife of Tauqeer Ahmed and Shaheen, wife of Tauheed Ahmed—all residents of Salempur in Deoria died on the spot. Seven others were injured.

The group was travelling to a wedding ceremony in Pyare Ka Pura from Paharpura. After receiving information, ASP Anoop Kumar, the Dakshin Tola police station chief, and the local police reached the spot. The bus and e-rickshaw were cleared from the road, and the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

SP Mau, Elamaran G said, "3 people died due to a collision between an e-rickshaw and a bus. 4 children were uninjured. These people have been sent to the higher centre for better treatment. The vehicle has been taken into custody, and an investigation is being conducted. Legal action will be taken after obtaining the procedure... The children are undergoing treatment. One adult is injured, but he is being treated accordingly… The driver is not in custody yet; efforts are being made to arrest him."