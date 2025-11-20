Kanpur: 4 Workers of Oilseed Mill Die of Suffocation From Coal Burning in Panki Industrial Area

Four workers of an oilseed mill died of suffocation in Panki Industrial Area in Bihar's Kanpur on Wednesday, November 19. The incident occurred when four youths slept inside a closed room after their dinner and suspiciously burned coal to tackle the winter chills.

The next morning, when the guard and other workers of the oilseed mill company plant, which is located at site number 2 in Panki Industrial Area, found the room door locked from inside. After knocking, no one had responded from inside, after which the door was forced open and four dead bodies of found.

Also Read | Delhi: 18-Year-Old Shot Dead Near GD Lancer Public School in Ranhola.

After receiving the information, local police and the forensic team rushed to the spot and are investigating the deaths of four workers. Police found coal ash in a basin inside the sealed room.

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Four deaths reported under suspicious circumstances. Initial probe points to coal burning. Forensic team investigating



Police Commissioner Sukhveer Lal says, "In the Panki Industrial Area, there is an oilseed mill where some work was going on, although it… pic.twitter.com/ey18JyMNCE — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2025

Police Commissioner Sukhveer Lal said, "In the Panki Industrial Area, there is an oilseed mill where some work was going on, although it was not fully operational. There were seven people present. Out of them, three had already come outside, while four boys, after having their meal, took a tray of burning coal inside and then locked the door."

"We have also requested the owners and those from the industry to provide whatever support they can to the families of the victims," he added. The deceased, identified as Amit Verma (32) of Ayodhya, Sanju Singh (22) of Deoria, Rahul Singh (23) and Daud Ansari (28), were reported by The Times of India.

The police received information on Thursday morning at around 8.30 am that four workers were found dead at an oilseed factory in Industrial Area Site-2 under the Panki police station area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the workers died due to a lack of oxygen caused by burning coal in a closed room.