PM Modi attends cultural programme in MP's Pakaria

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday watched a cultural programme during his interaction with leaders of the tribal community, self-help groups, leaders of PESA Committees and captain of village football clubs in Pakaria, Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, PM Modi also launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission and also kickstarted the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

While not naming the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused previous governments at the Centre of disrespecting the tribal communities and the poor.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Previous governments were insensitive and disrespectful towards the tribal communities and the poor. We saw how several parties reacted to a tribal woman becoming the President."

"When the Central Tribal University was opened in the Shahdol division, they (the Congress) named it after their family. However, the Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) government made a welcome departure from this tradition when it named Chhindwada University after the revolutionary, Raja Shankar Shah. We also named the Patal Pani Station after Tantia Mama (revolutionary Tantia Tope)," he added.

He further claimed that 1 crore people in Madhya Pradesh have already received Ayushman Bharat cards.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes before a bust of Rani Durgavati at the launch of the National Sickel Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor