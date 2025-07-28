'Maunvrat, Maunvrat': Shashi Tharoor Evades Question On Operation Sindoor Debate in Parliament (Watch Video)

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha on Monday, July 28, declined to answer media questions whether he will join the Congress' debated on 'Operation Sindoor' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament today, July 28 as government promised to give 16 hours to speak on the top related to Palghat attack retaliation in which Indian Armed Forces attacks several places in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after which war between two nuclear countries began.

While evading the question, Shashi Tharoor walked out of his car and said, "Maunvrat, maunvrat..." as he walked towards the parliament building.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha to discuss Operation Sindoor today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Maunvrat, maunvrat..." pic.twitter.com/YVOwS7jpk5 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Some reporters were also seen asking questions to his colleague and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury and asked her if she would like Thiruvananthapuram MP to speak in the Parliament today. "He is constitutionally empowered to speak anywhere. Who am I to give permission?" she replied, quoted NDTV.

Earlier reports suggested that Tharoor was unlikely to participate in the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament today, and his name was not mentioned in the Congress' list of spokespersons who were going to speak today. However, it is also reported that the party has reached out to him regarding whether he will speak for the party. Sources to News18 stated that Tharoor had refused to speak in the debate.

Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The fiery debate between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition is expected to unfold in Parliament.

The Opposition has also demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a “ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Meanwhile, Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon on Monday following persistent sloganeering and disruptions by Opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha witnessed particularly tense scenes as Opposition members stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans and throwing pamphlets, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene sharply.