Mayawati hails SC verdict on electoral bonds

Lucknow, March 18 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Monday, hailed the Supreme Court judgment scrapping the electoral bond scheme and said continuous efforts were necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy.

In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that her party had stayed away from using the money power of big capitalists and rich people and when it was in power, it had worked for the welfare of the poor and backward classes, while her rival parties mostly worked for their selfish interests.

"The latest decision of the Supreme Court in connection with the process of diverting the country's politics away from public interests and public opinion through money power, arising from secret electoral bonds is important, but continuous efforts are necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy," she said.

She also emphasised that only when a Bahujan-friendly government is formed in the country, people will be able to get freedom from inflation, rising poverty, unemployment and backwardness.

