Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected As BSP President for Fifth Consecutive Term

Bahujan Samaj Party in its statement said that former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and BSP supremo, Mayawati is re-elected as the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the fifth consecutive term on Tuesday, August 27.

The BSP party election took place in Lucknow during the BSP National Executive Committee meeting today. Along with the party election, strategies and the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were also discussed.

Mayawati, 68, is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. BSP founder Kanshi Ram had declared her as his political successor over two decades ago. During the special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC), senior party leaders and state party units and representatives took the decision to elect Mayawati unanimously.