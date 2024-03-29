MBBS Admission of Panipuri Seller's Son Cancelled by Gujarat High Court Over Caste Certificate Dispute

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, March 28 has cancelled the MBBS admission of panipuri seller’s son over certificate after it found that on he did not belong to the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) in the State of Gujarat.

Alpeshkumar Ramsinh Rathod’s medical admission was cancelled in September 2023 after it was found that the Teli subcaste to which he belonged could not have been recognized as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) in Gujarat since his parents originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh, where the caste falls under Other Backward Class.

The decision was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee. The division bench passed the order on March 26, nearly two months after a single judge restored the student’s admission while considering his family background and commending him for his feat.

However, his admission was cancelled by the authorities in September 2023 due to the cancellation of his caste certificate. He challenged the cancellation of admission before the High Court.