MBBS seats to cross 1 lakh with addition of 50 new medical colleges: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the list of 50 new medical colleges which are recognised across the country taking the total tally to 702.

According to sources, "With addition of 50 new medical colleges, the total seats of MBBS will be increase to 1,07,658."

Out of 50 new medical colleges, 13 recognised are from Telangana, and five each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Whereas four colleges are recognised in Maharashtra.

Three medical colleges recognised each are from Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and West Bengal recieved two medical college recognition while Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland along with Uttar Pradesh got one medical college each.

With the increase in medical colleges, addition of 8195 seats done to the existing number.

According to the ministry, 50 new medical colleges includes 30 government and 20 private.

