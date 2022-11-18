MCD elections: 1169 nominations rejected in scrutiny process

The Delhi State Election Commission informed that 1,169 nominations were cancelled after scrutiny for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers was carried out on Wednesday.

In 65 cases, the final decision on the nomination was taken after supporting documents.

"As many as 65 cases, which required further adjudication under rule 22 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012 to adduce more supportive evidences to the claims of the contesting candidates in the proceedings that are of quasi-judicial in nature, have also been finally disposed of on Thursday," stated MCD.

The State Election Commission received total 2,585 nominations, out of which 1416 nominations were found valid--674 male and 742 female. The Commission received nomination papers from 2021 candidates.

There are 250 valid candidates each from Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party. As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in MCD elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The candidates were rejected eight grounds--incomplete nomination forms, proposers incomplete/ proposer of another ward, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, covering candidates, non-submission of valid caste certificate, invalid/incomplete form, and no security deposit.

"A total of Rs. 75,07,500 has been realized by the Commission on account of the nomination fee deposited by the candidates," said the Commission.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 is shaping up to be a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor