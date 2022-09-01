MCD engineer lands in CBI net for graft

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has arrested a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered based on a complaint against the accused for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 per slab for the construction of five slabs at the complainant's property in East Delhi.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of Rs 14.50 lakh in cash along with some incriminating documents. The accused will be produced before the designated court," the official said.

