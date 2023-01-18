MCD-Lokpal case: Delhi HC restrains CBI from acting on Lokpal's order

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from acting on the order of Lokpal directing an investigation against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in corruption cases.

The High Court issued notice to Lokpal and directed to file an affidavit. The order of Lokpal was challenged by the MCD.

The civic body has challenged the direction of Lokpal for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against the officer of the civic body.

The high court on December 23 refused to stay the order of the Lokpal of India directing a CBI investigation against MCD officials.

The Lokpal ordered the CBI investigation on the basis of a complaint against the alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions in Delhi.

The MCD has challenged the order of Lokpal before the Delhi High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

