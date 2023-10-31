MCD passes proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 31 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that as promised the MCD has passed the proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in the national capital.

In a post on X, Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Today, Aam Aadmi Party has passed the proposal to appoint 5000 sanitation workers in Delhi Municipal Corporation. We fulfilled what we promised."

"Many congratulations to all the confirmed sweepers and their families for this wonderful gift received on Diwali. Serve the people of Delhi wholeheartedly, together we will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that 58 proposals were presented in MCD’s House meeting on Tuesday, out of which 54 were passed unanimously.

Oberoi said that the opposition disrupted the proceedings of the House and created a ruckus before the commencement of the meeting.

"Despite this, public-friendly proposals have been passed. The proposal is to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers and deployment of DBC employees on the post of MTS. Students studying in the MCD schools will be given Rs 1100 per student for uniforms," she said.

She said that all the proposals brought to the House will provide great relief to Delhites and MCD employees.

She said that about 3,100 DBC workers, who were fighting for their rights for years, have been made MTS.

"Apart from this, a parallel agency has been brought in to strengthen the sanitation system of Delhi and eliminate the mountains of garbage. This public interest issue has also been passed in the House today.

“Our effort is to dispose of the garbage scientifically at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. After the formation of the standing committee, these proposals will be taken further," she said.

Apart from this, the principals of the MCD will be sent to international universities like Oxford, Cambridge for better training. This proposal will also uplift the level of education in schools.

