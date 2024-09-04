MCD Ward Committee Elections 2024 Result: BJP Wins Seven Zones, AAP Takes Five

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zonal ward polls on Wednesday, reinforcing its dominance in the highest decision-making body of the civic agency—the standing committee.

The BJP clinched the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for the standing committee in seven out of 12 zones. The party's success limits the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to five zones.

BJP Councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, attributed the party's success in the recent MCD elections to AAP's inactivity over the past two years.

From the last two years, no work was done by the MCD. This is why all councillors voted unanimously for the BJP. We won 7 out of 12 wards... This victory is very important for the people of Delhi since all projects were dependent on the Standing Committee... All are with BJP and we will win the Standing Committee," he said.

Voting did not occur in three zones—Karol Bagh, City SP, and Keshav Puram—as neither BJP nor AAP fielded candidates there. The BJP won in Narela, Civil Lines, Keshav Puram, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South, and Central Zones, while AAP emerged victorious in Karol Bagh, West, South, City SP, and Rohini zones.

Pawan Shehrawat and Sugandha, former AAP councillors who recently joined the BJP, secured the posts of chairman for the ward committees in Narela and Central Zones, respectively. In the Civil Lines Zone, BJP won all three posts by narrow margins. Anil Kumar Tyagi defeated Ajeet Singh Yadav by a single vote, while Rekha and Raja Iqbal Singh also secured their positions by one vote each.

In Karol Bagh Zone, AAP's Rakesh Joshi was elected unopposed as chairman, and Jyoti Gautam and Ankush Narang assumed the roles of deputy chairman and standing committee member, respectively. Similarly, AAP’s Mohd Sadiq, Kiran Bala, and Punardeep Singh Sawhney were elected unopposed in City SP Zone. BJP candidates were also elected unopposed in Keshav Puram Zone.

The South Zone saw a tie due to cross-voting, which was resolved by lottery, resulting in AAP winning the zonal chairman post and other positions. In Rohini, AAP’s Suman Anil Rana won the president's post, while BJP candidates withdrew their nominations for deputy chairman and standing committee member positions.

In the West Zone, BJP candidates withdrew their nominations for all three posts. Shahdara North Zone witnessed a lengthy voting process, with BJP defeating Congress rivals after AAP candidates withdrew their nominations.

The elections, held for the first time since the MCD's unification in 2022, faced delays due to political deadlocks. They were conducted under heavy security, with both paramilitary forces and local police deployed around the Civic Centre. The voting, conducted through secret ballot as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958, was smooth and orderly.

On winning the MCD ward committee election, BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 30 Pawan Kumar says, "Our MP Yogender Chandoliya and all councillors have worked day and night to win these elections. We will take Narela Zone to the top in Delhi... We will form a standing committee for funds and all the upcoming councillors will get funds."

"The credit for this win goes to our MP Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP party and all the councillors of the Narela Zone," BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 31 Babita said.

"I want to thank the party leadership and all the councillors of my zone. The councillors have been struggling for funds for the last 2 years. Now that the standing committee is going to be formed, we would be able to raise our concerns there," BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 29 Anju Devi said.

(With agency inputs)