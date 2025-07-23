McDonald’s India operator Westlife Foodworld’s Q1 profit drops 62.5 pc in Q1

Mumbai, July 23 Westlife Foodworld, the company that operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported a sharp 62.5 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26.

The company posted a profit of Rs 1.22 crore, down from Rs 3.25 crore during the same quarter the previous year, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in profit, sales rose by 6.45 per cent to Rs 653.25 crore, compared to Rs 613.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income, which also includes other earnings, grew by 7 per cent to Rs 664.44 crore, the company stated in its exchange filing.

The increase in income, however, was overshadowed by rising expenses, which jumped 7.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 662.78 crore in the June quarter.

"The company delivered Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) of 0.5 per cent, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive momentum, driven by stable guest counts and average check," Westlife Foodworld said in its earnings statement.

It added that off-premise business accounted for 41 per cent of its total sales during the June quarter, consistent with the company's average over the last three years.

The company also reported that digital sales contributed 75 per cent of overall revenue, marking a growth of over 500 basis points year-on-year, driven largely by mobile app orders and self-ordering kiosks.

In a separate filing, Westlife Foodworld's board approved an interim dividend of 75 paise per share for FY26.

The decision was taken based on the company’s financial performance during the first quarter.

At the closing bell, shares of Westlife Foodworld were at Rs 772.1 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 1.57 per cent or Rs 11.95 from the previous day’s close.

--IANS

pk/da

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor