MCOCA case: Delhi Police register case against gangster Sachin Manchanda, associates

New Delhi West District police registered a case under the MCOCA against dreaded gangster Sachin Manchanda, aka Bunty, and his associates, as part of a mandate to take stringent action against hardened criminals in the national capital.

Dreaded criminal Sachin Manchanda (33), a resident of Geeta Colony, Delhi, was arrested on October 17, 2022 in connection with a firing incident on the police at Khayala police station area on November 1, 2021.

Sachin Manchanda and his associates had allegedly beaten Jaskaran Singh, aka Little Sardar, brutally in a public area for more than half-an-hour with an iron rod, stick and sword. The act was meant to strike terror and fear in the minds of people, as well as a sense of insecurity, the police said, adding that no one had come forward to save the victim at that time due to the terror unleashed by Sachin Manchanda and his associates.

During the investigation in the case, the criminal record of Sachin Manchanda was perused and it was found that he was previously arrested in a number of cases registered at various police stations in the national capital. He was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to Murder, extortion, armed cash robbery and those registered under Arms Act.

The probe further revealed that Manchanda had procured many properties in the Raghubir Nagar area in the name of others.

According to police, Manchanda and his associates run an organised crime syndicate, which is behind multiple offences of serious nature and has spread fear in the minds of the general public.

The crime records of Manchanda and his associates, as well as the nature of their crimes and the pecuniary benefits that they gained comes under the ambit of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA), police said.

After taking the required approval from the competent authority, a case under an appropriate section of the MCOC Act was registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

